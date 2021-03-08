Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.32, but opened at C$0.30. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$102.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

