Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.11 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $20,303.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.00416432 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.47 or 0.04133205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,940,491 coins and its circulating supply is 425,680,055 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

