Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $21,362.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.00419248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.14 or 0.04969555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,958,883 coins and its circulating supply is 425,698,447 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

