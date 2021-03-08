Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,392. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.15.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
