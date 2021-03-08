Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.