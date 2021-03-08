Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

