Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $31.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 over the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

