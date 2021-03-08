Piper Sandler Comments on OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OptiNose stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in OptiNose by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

