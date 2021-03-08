Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

