Piper Sandler Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,433. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.