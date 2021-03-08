Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $63.90 million and $186,232.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00245273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00095488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

