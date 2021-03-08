PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,441.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $3,441.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

