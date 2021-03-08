Pirl Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Pirl has a total market cap of $191,248.56 and approximately $24.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,209.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.33 or 0.03430266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00366367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.26 or 0.01012270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.55 or 0.00413357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00362050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00252074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.