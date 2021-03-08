Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Up 6.9%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 3,389,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,906,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

