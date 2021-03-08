Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $385,845.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

PVT is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.