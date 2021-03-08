PIXEL (PXL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $385.97 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $385.97 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 126.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,971.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.78 or 0.01013594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.31 or 0.00356568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.