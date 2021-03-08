Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,570.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 102.6% against the dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $3,570.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00048130 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.