Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.14% of Plains GP worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

