Plair One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,433.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plair has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $69,433.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

