Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Up 5.3% After Earnings Beat

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 1,570,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,194,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,124,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 321,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

