PlayFuel One Day Volume Reaches $4.95 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.93 or 0.00817222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041360 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

