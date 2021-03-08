Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.54

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Plexus alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,424 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Plexus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.