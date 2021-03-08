Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.09. 20,317,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 2,394,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $798,164. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,186,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth $21,865,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth $21,018,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

