Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.60. Plus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 150 shares.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

