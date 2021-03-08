PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $8.15. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

