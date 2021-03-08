Pmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00459255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00460297 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.