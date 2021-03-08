PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of PNM Resources worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

