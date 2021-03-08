POA (POA) Market Cap Reaches $18.15 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, POA has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and $754,652.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,318,306 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.