Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 1,010,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,278,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

