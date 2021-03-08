Polkamarkets Price Hits $2.23 on Top Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00067873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00079332 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00464317 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

