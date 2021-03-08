Polkastarter (POLS) One Day Volume Tops $56.56 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $238.33 million and $56.56 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter token can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00007897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

Polkastarter Token Profile

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,775,000 tokens. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

