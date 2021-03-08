Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUCOY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

