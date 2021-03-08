PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.01. PolyPid shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,630 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPD. Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get PolyPid alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Research analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.