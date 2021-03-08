PolySwarm Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,128.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $100,128.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.