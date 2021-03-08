Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.72 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.73 or 0.00044845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00461992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00452940 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

