POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $681,478.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

