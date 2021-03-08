Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.19

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 3723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at $197,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

