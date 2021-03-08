Populous Market Capitalization Tops $165.38 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00006088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 60% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $165.38 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

