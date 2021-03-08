Poseidon Network One Day Volume Reaches $386,216.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $57.58 million and approximately $386,216.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068626 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

