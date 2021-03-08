Poseidon Network (QQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.58 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 39% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $57.58 million and $386,216.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 38% higher against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

