Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.04

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.04 and last traded at $105.04, with a volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,475.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Post by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
