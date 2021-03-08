Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.04

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.04 and last traded at $105.04, with a volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,475.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Post by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

