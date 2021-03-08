PotCoin Price Tops $0.0278 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $5,362.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,501.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.88 or 0.03431452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00367808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.01 or 0.01003729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00413845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00349950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00240190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022710 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,829,272 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

