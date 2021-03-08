PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $6,839.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,345.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.28 or 0.03422929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00365397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.87 or 0.01008776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.00411373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00361687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00251129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022554 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,826,970 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.