Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 109,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 63,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.