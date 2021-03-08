Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.15

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.15 and last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 418332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.47. The company has a market cap of C$21.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

