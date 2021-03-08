Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) One Day Volume Hits $3,757.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00008341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $867,866.87 and $3,757.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.00460096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00076289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00462771 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

