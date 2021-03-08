PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of PPD worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.73.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.