Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.85

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.85 and last traded at C$32.53, with a volume of 146770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.8800001 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.