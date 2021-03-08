Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

LON:PMO opened at GBX 32.74 ($0.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £303.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.14 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.50.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

