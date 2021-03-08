Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.31

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$109.31 and last traded at C$108.82, with a volume of 16134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.76.

Several analysts have commented on PBH shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.29.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

