PressOne Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,502.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $1,502.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.00825664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041408 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

